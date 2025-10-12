Harley scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, blocked four shots and logged two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Harley opened the scoring in the first period and set up a Jason Robertson tally in the second. With a goal, three assists and nine blocks over the first two games of the season, Harley is picking up right where he left off last year. The 24-year-old defenseman has high-end scoring skills from the blue line and should be rostered in virtually all fantasy formats.