Harley tallied a goal, blocked two shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Harley had the game's opening goal at 4:51 of the first period off the rush. It was his first point in four games since he returned from an upper-body injury that cost him three contests. Harley is up to four goals, two assists, 23 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 18 appearances this year. He remains in a bottom-four role, though he could grow into a larger assignment as the season progresses.