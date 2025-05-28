Harley logged a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 4.

Harley's strong first two rounds of the playoffs have given way to struggles in the Western Conference Finals. He's minus-4 with six PIM over four games versus the Oilers, and his helper Tuesday was his first point in the series. The 23-year-old blueliner has 12 points, a minus-9 rating, 30 shots on net, 36 blocked shots, 21 hits and 10 PIM through 17 playoff appearances.