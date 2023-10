Harley registered an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Harley has averaged 19:54 of ice time through two contests, though he's been listed on the third pairing. The helper was his first point of the season, and he's added four blocked shots, two hits and a plus-3 rating. Harley may still have some learning to do on the job, but he looks prepared to be a mainstay in the Stars' lineup in 2023-24.