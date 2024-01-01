Harley notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Harley set up a Roope Hintz tally in the third period. The helper capped off a productive December for Harley, who had 11 points over 14 contests. That run of offense has gotten him on the map in fantasy, though his power-play time takes a hit when Nils Lundkvist is in the lineup. Harley has 17 points, 51 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 32 appearances this season, which looks like it'll be his first full NHL campaign.