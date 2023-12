Harley notched an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Harley helped out on Evgenii Dadonov's game-tying goal at 13:09 of the third period. With six points over eight outings in December, Harley has had a solid month as he continues to establish himself as a fixture on the Stars' blue line. He's up to 12 points, 39 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 26 outings, mainly in a bottom-four role.