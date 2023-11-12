Harley scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Harley snapped a five-game point drought with his tally. He's slipped into a bottom-four role recently, logging no more than 17:58 of ice time in any of six games in November after being below that mark just once in seven outings in October. The 22-year-old has been solid with five points, 18 shots on net, 25 blocks and a plus-4 rating, but it appears the Stars want to see if lowering his ice time can keep him effective as he looks to be a full-time NHLer for the first time in his career.