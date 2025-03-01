Harley logged two assists, three shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 6-2 win over the Kings.

Harley set up Jason Robertson on the opening goal and also helped out on a Wyatt Johnston power-play tally in the second period. This was a memorable February for Harley, who had three goals and six assists across eight NHL games while also filling in with Team Canada as an injury replacement during the 4 Nations Face-Off. It's quite likely he'll be in consideration for the Olympic roster next year as well. The 23-year-old blueliner is up to 10 goals, 23 assists, 121 shots on net, 79 blocked shots and a plus-29 rating over 57 appearances in 2024-25.