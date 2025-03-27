Harley logged two assists, including one on the power play, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Harley had a hand in Wyatt Johnston's opening goal and Jason Robertson's power-play tally, which completed a natural hat trick. The second assist was Harley's 100th NHL point, a mark he achieved in just 188 contests, which is quick work for a blueliner. He's collected three goals and five assists over his last five outings and now has 47 points (14 on the power play), 153 shots on net, 95 blocked shots and a plus-29 rating over 69 contests. His scoring numbers -- 15 goals, 32 assists -- are identical to his 79-game output from the 2023-24 regular season, showing a bit of growth in the 23-year-old's second full campaign.