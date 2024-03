Harley logged an assist, six hits and five blocked shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

Harley's point streak is up to four games (one goal, four assists). He showed off an unusually high amount of physicality Friday as well -- the six hits were a season high, and it was the third time he's blocked at least five shots in a game. The 22-year-old defenseman has 40 points, 129 shots on net, 120 blocked shots, 57 hits and a plus-19 rating over 68 outings on the year.