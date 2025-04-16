Harley (rest) is back in the lineup Wednesday versus the Predators, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Harley was out for two games to rest before the playoffs. The return of Tyler Seguin made Lian Bichsel and Alex Petrovic cap casualties for the season finale, but Harley is able to suit up and should see top-four minutes with power-play time.
More News
-
Stars' Thomas Harley: Sitting again Monday•
-
Stars' Thomas Harley: Getting rest Saturday•
-
Stars' Thomas Harley: Secures 50-point campaign•
-
Stars' Thomas Harley: Nets game-tying goal Sunday•
-
Stars' Thomas Harley: Reaches 100-point mark in career•
-
Stars' Thomas Harley: Lights lamp twice against Philly•