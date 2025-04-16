Harley (rest) is back in the lineup Wednesday versus the Predators, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Harley was out for two games to rest before the playoffs. The return of Tyler Seguin made Lian Bichsel and Alex Petrovic cap casualties for the season finale, but Harley is able to suit up and should see top-four minutes with power-play time.