Harley notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 2-1 win over the Kraken in Game 7.

Harley turned some heads in the second round by getting on the scoresheet in six of seven games versus Seattle. He had a goal and six helpers, and he's riding a four-game point streak heading into the Western Conference Finals. The 21-year-old defenseman appears to be a fixture on the Stars' third pairing, though that hasn't stopped him from chipping in on offense. He also has 15 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-4 rating.