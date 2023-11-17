Harley (upper body) will not be in the lineup versus Colorado on Saturday but could return for Monday's tilt with the Rangers after coach Pete DeBoer told reporters it was "on the table," Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

Harley has just one goal in his last seven contests before missing Tuesday's matchup with Arizona. With the blueliner still on the shelf, Joel Hanley figures to keep his place on the third pairing, playing in just his third game of the season. Once cleared to play, Harley should rejoin the lineup.