Harley picked up his first NHL goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Harley got Dallas on the board in the second period, tallying his first goal to tie the game at one. The 20-year-old defenseman has struggled despite lofty expectations as a rookie. Harley will finish the year with a goal and three assists in 34 games while adding 30 hits and 30 blocked shots.