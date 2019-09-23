Stars' Thomas Harley: Secures entry-level deal

Harley inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on Monday.

In three preseason appearances for the Stars, Harley recorded one assist, three shots and a minus-2 rating. The 18-year-old figures to spend another year developing his game in the OHL with Mississauga, but could be in the mix for a spot on the 23-man roster heading into the 2020-21 campaign.

