Harley logged a shorthanded assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 2.

Harley took a shot, and Tyler Seguin was able to knock in the rebound for the Stars' fourth goal. Both of Harley's helpers this postseason have come within the last three games. The 22-year-old blueliner is up to 18 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating while holding down a top-four role. Dallas has leaned heavily on its top defensemen, so Harley should continue to see massive minutes even if he's not a significant factor on offense.