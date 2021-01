The Stars assigned Harley to AHL Texas on Friday.

Harley has been practicing with the big club as a member of Dallas' taxi squad, but the 2019 first-round pick will likely spend most, if not all of the rest of the season in the minors with the AHL campaign set to get underway in February. The 19-year-old blueliner racked up 57 points in 59 games with the Mississauga Steelheads of the OHL in 2019-20.