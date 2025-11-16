Harley won't play Saturday versus the Flyers, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports, and the team adds he is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Harley will miss some time due to the injury, which has seemingly been a problem for a bit now. The 24-year-old has just two assists over his last nine games following a hot start to the year. Kyle Capobianco will enter the lineup to replace Harley on Saturday, and he will likely stay in throughout Harley's absence.