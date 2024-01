Harley offered an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Harley has four helpers over his last six games. He has been steady while Miro Heiskanen (lower body) works his way back, but with Heiskanen nearing a return, Harley's workload will likely soon decrease. For the season, the 22-year-old Harley has 21 points, 67 shots on net, 72 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating, making a solid impression in his first full campaign.