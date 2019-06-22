Stars' Thomas Harley: Smooth defender sees Stars at draft
Harley was drafted 18th overall by the Stars at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
Harley is an impressive two-way defender. He took on more and more responsibility for the OHL Mississauga Steelheads this season, ending up as their number one guy and playing close to 30 minutes a night. That's impressive for a 17-year-old. Harley's package of size, skill, speed and smarts on the back end make him a perfect fit for today's NHL. He's already 6-foot-3 and his poise reminds some of Alex Pietrangelo. But Harley needs time to grow and become pro-ready. He's a guy you need to leave out there until he ripens a bit more. But his upside could be among the best of this draft class if his development curve continues its torrid pace.
