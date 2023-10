Harley scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Harley scored just 27 seconds into the game to give the Stars an early lead. The 22-year-old defenseman has racked up two goals, two assists, eight shots on net, a plus-6 rating and 11 blocked shots through seven contests. He's averaged just 15 seconds of power-play time per game, but with Nils Lundkvist off to a slow start, Harley could eventually find himself on the second unit.