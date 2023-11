Harley (upper body) left Sunday's game versus the Wild after he was boarded by Brandon Duhaime, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Harley didn't return to the contest, and head coach Pete DeBoer did not have an update on the defenseman's status in his postgame interview. The 22-year-old Harley has managed five points in 14 outings this season. If he's not ready to play Tuesday versus the Coyotes, Joel Hanley would likely draw in on the third pairing.