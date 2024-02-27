Harley notched a power-play assist and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Harley snapped a three-game point drought with the helper. He set up Matt Duchene for the Stars' first tally in the game. While he probably won't push for anything near a point-per-game pace, Harley has been incredibly strong in his first full NHL campaign. He's at 35 points (six on the power play) with 108 shots on net, 104 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating through 57 appearances.