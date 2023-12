Harley scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime victory over Seattle.

After the Kraken tied the game 3-3 in the closing seconds of the third period, Harley provided the game-winner in overtime, directing a net-front feed from Matt Duchene past Joey Daccord. The 22-year-old blueliner now has points in three straight games, tallying two goals and an assist in that span. Overall, Harley's up to eight goals and 13 points with a plus-5 rating through 27 games this season.