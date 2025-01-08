Harley scored an even-strength goal and added two power-play assists in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

He also chipped in a team-high six shots on net, two blocked shots and two PIM. Harley has found the back of the net in back-to-back games, and over the last four contests he's piled up two goals and six points -- an impressive surge considering the 23-year-old blueliner hadn't gotten onto the scoresheet in consecutive games since late October. On the season, Harley has six goals and 21 points in 37 appearances with 85 shots, 44 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating that's tied for third among all NHL defensemen, behind only Brayden McNabb (plus-24) and Jake Middleton (plus-22)..