Harley registered three power-play assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Avalanche.

Good things happened for the Stars when Harley was on the ice. The 22-year-old defenseman is finding his touch again with four helpers over his last three outings, and he contributed on the power play for the first time since Feb. 26. Harley has 15 goals, 29 assists, nine power-play points, 139 shots on net, 131 blocked shots and a plus-26 rating through 75 appearances in an excellent breakout campaign.