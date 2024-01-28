Harley scored two goals including the game-winner in Saturday's 5-4 overtime victory over the Capitals.

The 22-year-old blueliner stayed hot, scoring the OT winner for the second straight game as he delivered his fourth multi-point performance in the last five contests. Harley heads into the All-Star break with an impressive 12 goals and 29 points in 46 games on the season, but with Miro Heiskanen healthy the younger defenseman has lost his spot on the power play. As a result, it will be tough for him to maintain that scoring pace when the Stars resume their schedule after the All-Star break.