Harley notched two assists in Canada's 5-0 win over Czechia in Olympic round-robin play Thursday.

The Stars blueliner had a hand in tallies by Bo Horvat in the second period and Nick Suzuki in the third. Harley isn't the top defenseman for Canada in the tournament and may not see much power-play time as a result -- that honor belongs to Cale Makar -- but the 24-year-old should still have a key role for one of the tournament favorites.