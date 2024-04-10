Harley notched a pair of assists in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Harley set up Wyatt Johnson's goal 3:38 into the third period before adding a second helper on Joe Pavelski's eventual game-winning tally later in the frame. The 22-year-old blueliner now has five assists in his last two games after notching three power-play assists in Sunday's win over Colorado. Harley's up to 47 points (15 goals, 32 assists) through 76 games while earning a top-pairing spot alongside Miro Heiskanen this season.