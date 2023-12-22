Harley notched a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Canucks.

Harley tied the game at 3-3 with just 3:30 remaining in the final period before adding an assist on Matt Duchene's game-winner in overtime. The 22-year-old Harley now has points in four straight games, tallying three goals and two assists in that span. He's up to nine goals and 15 points through 28 contests this season. While Harley's current scoring rate likely isn't sustainable (his shot percentage is at 37.5 during his point streak), he's seen increased usage on the power play recently, making him a viable fantasy option.