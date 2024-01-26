Harley notched a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

Harley picked up an assist on Miro Heiskanen's game-tying tally in the third period before scoring the game-winner 38 seconds into overtime, going coast-to-coast before beating John Gibson with a wrist shot. Harley now has three multi-point efforts in his last four games, totaling a goal and five assists in that span. He's now up to 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) through 45 games this season. While Harley's role will likely reduce with Heiskanen's return, the 22-year-old blueliner has shown the offensive ability to remain a strong fantasy asset.