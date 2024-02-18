Harley scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

All the scoring in regulation for both teams came in the second period, with Harley potting his 14th goal of the season early in the frame. The 22-year-old blueliner lost some ice time when Miro Heiskanen returned to the lineup in late January, but his production hasn't wavered -- over eight games with Heiskanen back in action, Harley has five goals and eight points, although Saturday's helper was his first power-play point during that stretch.