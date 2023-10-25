Harley scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

After helping to set up Evgenii Dadonov for what proved to be the game-winner late in the second period, Harley potted his first tally of the season -- and just the second of his career -- early in the third on a complete breakdown by Pittsburgh in its own zone which left the 22-year-old blueliner with a wide-open cage. After recording 10 goals and 34 points in 66 games for AHL Texas last season, Harley has gotten his first full NHL campaign off to a strong start with three points and a plus-6 rating through five games.