Harley picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Red Wings.

The 22-year-old continues to thrive in the absence of Miro Heiskanen (lower body). In the 10 games the senior blueliner has missed so far, Harley has eight helpers, including two on the power play. Heiskanen could be back in the lineup by this weekend, however, so Harley's run of fantasy excellence could be coming to an end.