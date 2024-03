Harley scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, logged three hits, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Harley has three points over the last two games after going seven contests without getting on the scoresheet. The 22-year-old defenseman has enjoyed a massive breakout year with 15 goals, 38 points, 127 shots on net, 114 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating over 66 appearances. He continues to have strong fantasy appeal in a top-pairing role.