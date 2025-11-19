Harley (lower body) will be sidelined for the Stars' four-game road trip at least, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports Wednesday.

Harley is mired in a 16-game goalless streak while chipping in a mere two helpers over his last nine outings. Further to the point, the 24-year-old defenseman has failed to put a shot on net in three of his previous four outings. With Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed) also not making the trip, the recently recalled Vladislav Kolyachonok should see plenty of minutes.