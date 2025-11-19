default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Harley (lower body) will be sidelined for the Stars' four-game road trip at least, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports Wednesday.

Harley is mired in a 16-game goalless streak while chipping in a mere two helpers over his last nine outings. Further to the point, the 24-year-old defenseman has failed to put a shot on net in three of his previous four outings. With Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed) also not making the trip, the recently recalled Vladislav Kolyachonok should see plenty of minutes.

More News