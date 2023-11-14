Harley (upper body) won't be available for Tuesday's contest versus Arizona, according to Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest.

Harley is considered day-to-day after going face first into the board following a hit from Minnesota's Brandon Duhaime on Sunday. Harley's face was bleeding when he left the ice, but coach Pete DeBoer announced Tuesday that the Stars defenseman had not been placed in concussion protocol. Harley has five points, 19 shots on goal and 26 blocked shots in 14 games this season. Joel Hanley will replace Harley in the lineup for Tuesday's contest.