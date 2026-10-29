Taylor was recalled from AHL Texas on Thursday.

With Kyle Capobianco (leg) sidelined for at least a week after sustaining a leg injury in Tuesday's clash, Taylor was likely called up to take the former's spot in the lineup. Overall, the 24-year-old Tayor has compiled three assists, a minus-6 rating and 18 shots on net across eight games with AHL Texas this season. If he does ultimately hit the ice in Thursday's home clash against the Canadiens, he'll be making his NHL debut after three seasons in the AHL.