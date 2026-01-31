Taylor recorded three assists in AHL Texas' 6-5 overtime win over Henderson on Friday.

Taylor has earned eight helpers over his last six games. That stretch accounts for half of his 16 points in 41 outings this season, and it shows he's starting to find his rhythm at the AHL level. He's on the first season of a two-year, entry-level contract, so he'll need to continue impressing in Texas to remain part of the Stars' organizational plans in the future.