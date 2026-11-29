Taylor was loaned to AHL Texas on Sunday.

Taylor has bounced back and forth between the two top clubs in the Stars' organization over the past month. At the NHL level, he's posted a minus-1 rating, six shots on net, five hits and seven blocked shots while averaging 10:47 of ice time over nine appearances this season. It remains to be seen whether Lian Bichsel (lower body) or Kyle Capobianco (leg) are close to returning from injured reserve, so there's a chance that Taylor could return to Dallas in the near future to serve as a depth defenseman.