Taylor was recalled from AHL Texas on Monday.

Taylor spent most of last season at Clarkson University but made 10 regular-season appearances with AHL Texas after signing a two-year, entry-level contract with the Stars in March. He was limited to just one assist during his time with Texas, but he'll join Dallas' roster ahead of the regular season. While it's possible that the 23-year-old sticks with the club early in the year to provide depth, Lian Bichsel is expected to be recalled ahead of Opening Night, which could result in Taylor heading back to the minors.