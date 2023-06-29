Bertucci was selected 61st overall by the Stars in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Bertucci had a nice season for OHL Flint, getting a ton of ice time and finishing with a dozen goals and 55 points in 70 combined regular season and playoff games. Bertucci looks the part of an NHL defender. He's 6-foot-2 and uses his feet to make an impact in all three zones. Bertucci's hockey sense is questionable, and he can try to do too much on the rink at times, but he brings a handful of NHL-caliber skills to the table. Bertucci is a perfectly fine selection for Dallas at this stage of the draft.