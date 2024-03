Bertucci signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Stars on Friday. The deal will begin with the 2024-25 season.

The Stars selected Bertuzzi 61st overall in the 2023 Draft. The 18-year-old defender has drawn into 56 games with the OHL's Flint Firebirds this year, racking up nine goals, 41 points and 77 PIM. At this point it isn't clear if he'll return to the OHL for another season in 2024-25 or make the jump to the AHL.