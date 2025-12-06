Bertucci scored twice in AHL Texas' 3-2 overtime win over San Diego on Friday.

Bertucci got Texas on the board with a power-play goal in the second period before scoring the game-winner in overtime. These were his first two goals as a professional. He's produced six points, 23 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 20 appearances this season as an AHL rookie. A second-round pick from 2023, Bertucci will need to round out his game a bit in the minors before contending for a spot on the Dallas roster.