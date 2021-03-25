Dellandrea was designated for the taxi squad Thursday.
Dellandrea played in the last four games, posting two goals on seven shots. However, he'll watch from the press box in Thursday's game versus the Lightning.
More News
-
Stars' Ty Dellandrea: Goals in consecutive outings•
-
Stars' Ty Dellandrea: First goal in nearly two months•
-
Stars' Ty Dellandrea: Ascends to active roster•
-
Stars' Ty Dellandrea: Dropped to taxi squad•
-
Stars' Ty Dellandrea: Garners power-play assist•
-
Stars' Ty Dellandrea: Shifts to active roster•