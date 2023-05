Dellandrea (illness) was not on the ice for the morning skate Tuesday ahead of Game 4 against Seattle, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports.

Dellandrea has registered one goal and 12 hits in nine games this postseason. He appeared in all 82 games during the regular season, producing 28 points, 92 shots on net and 125 hits. If Dellandrea is unavailable to play Tuesday, Joel Kiviranta could fill in on the fourth line.