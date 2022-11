Dellandrea produced an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Dellandrea has looked more comfortable in November, recording two goals and five assists in 10 contests. The 22-year-old has settled into a middle-six role, and he's found success alongside the red-hot Jamie Benn. Dellandrea is at 10 points, 24 shots on net, 21 hits, 19 PIM and a plus-5 rating in 19 games this season.