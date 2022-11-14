Dellandrea supplied a shorthanded assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

Dellandrea set up Luke Glendening's goal while the Star were killing a penalty Ryan Suter penalty early in the third period. The assist was Dellandra's first career shorthanded point. The 22-year-old is up to seven points, 14 shots on net, 20 hits, 12 blocked shots, 15 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 15 contests. His solid work on the third line and the penalty kill shows that head coach Pete DeBoer trusts Dellandrea in defensive assignments. His fantasy appeal remains limited since he doesn't see much power-play time, though he could help in deeper formats.