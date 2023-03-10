Dellandrea produced an assist and four hits in Thursday's 10-4 win over the Sabres.

Dellandrea snapped a four-game point drought in a game that saw 16 Stars get on the scoresheet. The 22-year-old has been bumped down the lineup since Evgenii Dadonov and Max Domi arrived ahead of the trade deadline, but an injury to Tyler Seguin (lower body) could allow Dellandrea to get back into the middle six. The 22-year-old forward has eight goals, 16 helpers, 68 shots on net, 103 hits, 39 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 65 appearances in his first full NHL campaign.