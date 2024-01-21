Dellandrea posted an assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Devils.

Dellandrea was scratched for the previous eight games, but Mason Marchment's (illness) absence Saturday opened up a spot. The 23-year-old Dellandrea saw 15:01 of ice time in the blowout win. He's at a mere three points with 28 hits, 16 shots on net and a minus-8 rating over 20 appearances this season. He'll need to continue to play well when he gets the chance to challenge Craig Smith, Radek Faksa and Sam Steel for their spots in the lineup.